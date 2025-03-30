Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 51,313 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. FMR LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 434,728 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.75 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

