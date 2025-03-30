Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 106,666 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,693,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,719,000.

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

