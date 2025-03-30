Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $125,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,993 shares of company stock worth $89,682. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

