Stage Harbor Financial LLC Buys 8,468 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EVTR opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.