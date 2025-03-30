Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $30,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 196.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,831 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 99,407 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

