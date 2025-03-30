Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average of $290.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.9854 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

