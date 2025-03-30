United Bank Sells 88 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Bank lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

HD opened at $357.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

