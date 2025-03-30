Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

