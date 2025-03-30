IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 58,634 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after acquiring an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IEF opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.