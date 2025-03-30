Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Position Lowered by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,003,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,113,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.