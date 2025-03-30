Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoom Video Communications stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after buying an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $99,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,655,866.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,779.07. The trade was a 49.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

