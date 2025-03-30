AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. AerCap makes up about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $121,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 167,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in AerCap by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

AerCap Increases Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

