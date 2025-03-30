Bcwm LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,304,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

