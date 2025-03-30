Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Boeing, General Electric, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in producing products and services for military, security, and defense applications. These companies often benefit from steady government spending and increased demand during periods of international tension, making their stocks attractive for investors seeking stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.98. 8,204,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,596. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,374. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,627,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,835,686. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

