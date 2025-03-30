Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

