Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAERW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

