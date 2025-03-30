Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
BAERW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.