Jupiter (JUP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.51 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $46.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,897.80 or 0.99878851 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,541.87 or 0.99450015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,978,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,911,111 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,978,148.240965 with 2,790,911,111.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.48335278 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 672 active market(s) with $49,086,334.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

