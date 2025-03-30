Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $557,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $598.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

