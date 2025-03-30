C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

