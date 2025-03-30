C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,446,000 after purchasing an additional 931,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

