Toncoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181.81 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00004592 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.47 billion and approximately $181.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,125,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,524,666 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,125,934,909.70989265 with 2,484,500,762.46471678 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.77227574 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 707 active market(s) with $162,682,112.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

