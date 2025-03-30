Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.