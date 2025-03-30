Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

