Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,783 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

