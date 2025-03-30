iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

