Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Southern Banc Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.