Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 31,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Orex Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

