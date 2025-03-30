Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.78). Approximately 25,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,816,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.79).

Equals Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.66. The company has a market capitalization of £261.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Equals Group

(Get Free Report)

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.

Its core brands are:

Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.