Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Trading Up 36.1% – Should You Buy?

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) shot up 36.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

