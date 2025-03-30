Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $301.20 and last traded at $301.20. Approximately 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.66.

Schindler Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.32.

About Schindler

(Get Free Report)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.