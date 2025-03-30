Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Assura Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.