Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in CSX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,129,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,194,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.