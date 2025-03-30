Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,666 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $56,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

EA opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

