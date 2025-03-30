Norges Bank Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,609,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,734,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

