Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,765 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,381.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

