Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

