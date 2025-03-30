S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $458,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
