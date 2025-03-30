S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $458,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.