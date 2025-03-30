Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $216.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,507 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $216,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

AJG opened at $340.59 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.08 and a fifty-two week high of $345.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.73 and its 200 day moving average is $300.96.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.