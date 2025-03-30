CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $377,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.85.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.