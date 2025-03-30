CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 345,987 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 345,987 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $230,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $264.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

