Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

