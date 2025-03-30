Verum Coin (VERUM) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Verum Coin token can now be bought for $74.87 or 0.00090184 BTC on major exchanges. Verum Coin has a market cap of $11.74 billion and $87,288.38 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,167.77 or 1.00180483 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,613.89 or 0.99513305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 71.84687328 USD and is up 17.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $83,893.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

