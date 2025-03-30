IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,423 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

