New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

