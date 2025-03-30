Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 6.5% increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:WPM opened at GBX 5,928.61 ($76.74) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,385.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,005.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 3,480 ($45.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,011.84 ($77.81). The stock has a market cap of £33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.37) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

