IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.1 %

SNOW stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.