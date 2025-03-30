Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4479 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Comcast Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:CCZ opened at $59.96 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.
Comcast Company Profile
