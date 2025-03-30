Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

