Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

IWY stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.98 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

