Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $565,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,466 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $1,638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 2.4 %

BATS FNOV opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.